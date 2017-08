Neonacisté znectili logo hokejového Detroitu. Klub zvažuje právní kroky

VIDEO: Ahead of the rally, another group has joined - chanting "blood and soil" as they approach #EmancipationPark. #Charlottesville https://t.co/BcibSDB3MZ Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Ahead of the rally, another group has joined - chanting "blood and soil" as they approach #EmancipationPark. #Charlottesville https://t.co/BcibSDB3MZ