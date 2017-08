Skrytý poklad letošního draftu? Finům roste další Selänne, už láme rekordy

VIDEO: Nothing but net for #Preds prospect Eeli Tolvanen tonight. Here is his hat-trick for Jokerit against Dinamo Minsk... https://t.co/UhPWhKiJ8u Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Nothing but net for #Preds prospect Eeli Tolvanen tonight. Here is his hat-trick for Jokerit against Dinamo Minsk... https://t.co/UhPWhKiJ8u