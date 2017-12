Nechtěný hrdina. Málem dostal pukem do hlavy, Češi se mu omluvili

VIDEO: Rough day at the office for this guy - Czech's don't see him in net, then hit by a puck in the Swedish zone as he tries to leave. #Worldjuniors https://t.co/41d45p9cJa Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Rough day at the office for this guy - Czech's don't see him in net, then hit by a puck in the Swedish zone as he tries to leave. #Worldjuniors https://t.co/41d45p9cJa