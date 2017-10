Chyť mě, jestli to dokážeš. Král NHL uchvátil sólem a hattrickem

VIDEO: Here's Connor McDavid's second goal with a speedometer attached. 41 km/h (25.4 mph) by the end of it, how the hell do you stop that? https://t.co/cLXN3qp4d9 Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Here's Connor McDavid's second goal with a speedometer attached. 41 km/h (25.4 mph) by the end of it, how the hell do you stop that? https://t.co/cLXN3qp4d9