Frolík podmetl a zranil soupeře. Byl to nefér zákrok, vyslechl si

VIDEO: OMG: Michael Frolik was called for tripping after injuring #Yotes' Jakob Chychrun with a slew foot. Presented by @UbisoftCanada. #FarCry5 https://t.co/XpzIpbA4E9 Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

OMG: Michael Frolik was called for tripping after injuring #Yotes' Jakob Chychrun with a slew foot. Presented by @UbisoftCanada. #FarCry5 https://t.co/XpzIpbA4E9