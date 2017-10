Dohodnuto, píše se v zámoří. Jágr spojí budoucnost s Calgary

VIDEO: Jaromir Jagr joins the Calgary Flames (H/T @FriedgeHNIC ). He's played in a lot of different sweaters. https://t.co/DfbMGUnHVi Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Jaromir Jagr joins the Calgary Flames (H/T @FriedgeHNIC ). He's played in a lot of different sweaters. https://t.co/DfbMGUnHVi